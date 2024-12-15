Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The Urban Development and Housing Department of Rajasthan government on Sunday issued a notification for the formation of development authorities in Bharatpur and Bikaner.

According to a statement issued here, the state government is continuously taking important decisions for well-organised and planned development in the urban areas of the state with large population.

The proposal to form development authorities in Bharatpur and Bikaner was approved during the Cabinet meeting held on November 30.

Apart from the present area of the Municipal Development Trust, Bikaner, Napasar and Deshnok and 185 nearby villages will be included in the Bikaner Development Authority, while 209 villages along with the current area of the Municipal Development Trust, Bharatpur, will be included in the Bharatpur Development Authority, the statement said.

