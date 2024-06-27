Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested with 116 gram cocaine and 11 mobile phones here, police said on Thursday.

Police also recovered Rs 48,000 in cash and one motorcycle from the possession of the accused in Pratap Nagar area of Jaipur.

The duo were staying here as tenants and supplying the narcotics substances to college students and others, police said.

The accused have been identified as Emmanuel Chukwudie Bube (30) and Michael (46). Visa of Michael has expired, police said.

They were arrested under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act, and are being interrogated, police added.

