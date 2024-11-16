Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Independent candidate for the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll Naresh Meena, in custody for slapping a sub-divisional magistrate on election duty, was on Saturday arrested on a production warrant in connection with another case, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Tonk, Vikas Sangwan said Meena, who was sent to judicial custody a day back, was brought from jail to the Kotwali police station of Tonk amid tight security arrangements and being interrogated.

"Today, he was arrested on a production warrant in the case of arson that erupted in Samravta village on Wednesday night. He will be produced in the court tomorrow," he added.

The SP said four FIRs were registered against Meena and other people.

Fifty-two more people were arrested in connection with the cases.

During polling on November 13, Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village.

As the polling party was leaving after voting had ended, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them. When police intervened, they turned violent in which 26 policemen were injured, the officer said.

Nearly 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the village. Meena was arrested on Thursday.

The SP said that 23 cases were registered against Meena in various police stations. He said that a letter has been written to the district SP concerned for taking further action in the cases.

He said that the situation in Samravta village is under control.

