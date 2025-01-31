New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The percentage of self-employed individuals in India's workforce has increased to 58.4 per cent in 2023-24 from 52.2 per cent in 2017-18, indicating a rise in entrepreneurial activity and inclination towards flexible work options, the Economic Survey 2024-25 has said.

The pre-Budget document, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said India has experienced good employment growth in recent years, following the nation's sustained economic momentum.

"The proportion of self-employed workers in the workforce has risen from 52.2 per cent in 2017-18 to 58.4 per cent in 2023-24. The shift reflects growing entrepreneurial activity and a preference for flexible work arrangements," it noted.

Additionally, the decrease in casual workers from 24.9 per cent to 19.8 per cent during the same period also suggests a movement towards more structured forms of self-employment, it said.

Casual workers are individuals employed temporarily, typically hired only when their services are needed.

Among rural women, the share of "own account workers/employers" increased from 19 per cent in 2017-18 to 31.2 per cent in 2023-24, highlighting a significant move towards independent work and entrepreneurship.

Urban areas also witnessed a positive shift, with "own account workers/employers" increasing from 23.7 per cent to 28.5 per cent, according to the survey.

Own account workers are individuals who are self-employed and operate their own businesses or trades but don't employ any paid workers on a continuous basis.

"These changes suggest an evolving workforce that embraces flexibility and independence in response to industry transformations and individual preferences.

"Initiatives such as Mudra Yojana, Skill India, Start-Up India, and Stand-Up India have played a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship, providing skill training, and supporting individuals in creating self-reliant and sustainable livelihoods," the survey added.

