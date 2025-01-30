New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Silver prices on Thursday rose Rs 474 to Rs 92,340 per kilogram as participants increased their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery increased Rs 474 or 0.52 per cent to Rs 92,340 per kg in a business turnover of 21,265 lots.

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.

Globally, silver was trading 0.08 per cent lower at USD 30.82 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)