New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The initial public offer of Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd got subscribed 11 per cent on the first day of share sale on Friday.

The share sale received bids for 14,58,872 shares against 1,34,32,533 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 20 per cent and non-institutional investors category received 4 per cent subscription.

Integrated diagnostic chain Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 254 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 846-crore initial share sale will conclude on December 3. The shares are available in the price range of Rs 420 to Rs 441 apiece.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's IPO consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 19,189,330 equity shares worth Rs 846.25 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoters and investor shareholders, with no fresh issue component.

Under the OFS, promoters Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal, and Satish Kumar Verma; and investors OrbiMed Asia II Mauritius Ltd, Munna Lal Kejriwal and Santosh Kumar Kejriwal will offload shares.

Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Suraksha Diagnostic offers a one-stop integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing and medical consultation services to its customers through its extensive operational network, consisting of a flagship central reference laboratory, 8 satellite laboratories and 194 customer touchpoints which include 48 diagnostic centres, and 146 sample collection centres (primarily franchised), across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya as of March 31, 2024.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

