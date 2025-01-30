New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said its board has approved extending the tenure of Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza for the next five years.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, January 30, 2025, have approved the re-appointment of Sunil D'Souza as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a further period of 5 years," TCPL said.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

His new term will be effective from April 4, 2025, to April 3, 2030, and would be subject to the approval of the shareholders.

D'Souza has been serving as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products since April 2020.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

Prior to this, he held the position of Managing Director at Whirlpool India for over four years and also worked with PepsiCo for almost 15 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)