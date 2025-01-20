New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death here on Monday, police said.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding an injured boy lying near the service lane on Dwarka-Dabri road in Delhi's Dwarka.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

They rushed him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as Vivek, a resident of Dabri, police said.

Vivek had suffered multiple stab injuries, a police officer said.

Also Read | How To Buy Trump Coin, Melania Coin? Check Step-by-Step Guide To Get $TRUMP and $MELANIA Cryptocurrency Tokens on Different Crypto Exchange.

A case was registered under the unknown accused. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)