New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Telecom operators' gross revenue increased 10.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 91,426 crore in September 2024 quarter -- the period when mobile service providers increased tariff, according to a Trai report.

The adjusted gross revenue, on which the government computes its levies, increased 13.11 per cent to Rs 75,310 crore from Rs 66,583 crore a year ago, the quarterly performance indicator report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed.

Also Read | What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here's How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

In July, private telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea increased their mobile services rates by 11-25 per cent.

The companies recorded an increase in their average revenue per user (ARPU) following the increase in tariff but they also lost subscribers.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Next DA Hike Be Announced? Know How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Can Expect.

According to the report, monthly APRU for mobile services increased by 9.60 per cent to Rs 172.57 in September quarter from Rs 157.45 in June quarter.

Monthly ARPU for mobile services increased by 15.31 per cent in this quarter on YoY basis.

ARPU for pre-paid connection, which dominates the mobile phone services, stood at Rs 171 and for the post-paid segment it was Rs 190.67 in September quarter.

The mobile subscriber base declined by 1.68 crore on quarter-over-quarter basis to 115.37 crore in July-September 2024 from 117 crore in June quarter.

Bharti Airtel's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew 24.15 per cent on YoY basis to Rs 24,632.84 crore during September quarter while Reliance Jio reported 14.19 per cent increase in AGR to Rs 27,652.68 crore.

Vodafone Idea's AGR grew 4.39 per cent to Rs 7,836.98 crore from Rs 7,507.65 crore and BSNL's was up 1.54 per cent to Rs 1,996.77 crore.

State-owned and debt-ridden MTNL's revenue fell by 9.41 per cent to Rs 152.81 crore during the quarter from Rs 168.69 crore a year ago.

The government's collection in the form of licence fee increased by 13.09 per cent to Rs 6,023 crore during the September quarter from Rs 5,326 crore a year ago.

The spectrum usage charges collected by the government increased by 13.07 per cent to Rs 946 crore from Rs 836 crore on YoY basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)