New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) A three-year-old child died after being hit by a Gramin Seva tempo near JJ Bandhu camp in Vasant Kunj area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Monday, said the official, adding that the child was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"A PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station on Monday from a private hospital. During the investigation, it was revealed that the child was hit by the tempo while crossing the road. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter," he said.

The offending vehicle was recovered shortly and the driver, identified as Rohit, was apprehended, the police said.

