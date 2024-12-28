Barabanki (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many were injured when their car collided with a truck loaded with cylinders in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near a school in Baddupur area on Mahmudabad road when the four people were enroute to Lucknow to get medicine, they said.

Also Read | Why Is There Controversy Over Dr Manmohan Singh's Cremation at Nigambodh Ghat Instead of Raj Ghat? Where Deceased Prime Ministers of India Have Been Laid to Rest in the Past?.

Ram Pratap Tiwari (80) from Bahraich district, his son Chunau Tiwari, grandson Anand Bajpai and grandson's friend Neeraj Bajpai (33) were taken to a hospital after authorities reached the spot upon receiving information, they added.

Tiwari and Bajpai died during treatment at the hospital, the police said, adding that the injured were referred King George's Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 1267 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Pay Scale, Selection Process and Steps to Apply.

According to police the the crashed car and truck were removed from the spot to restor traffic.

Station House Officer Manoj Kumar said that the driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and efforts are underway to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)