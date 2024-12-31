Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and forcing her for conversion, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Akbar Hussain, a resident of Kushinagar district, police said.

Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajeya said Hussain had abducted, raped and forced a Hindu minor girl for conversion.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against him under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, on December 15, Ajeya said.

On Monday evening, police arrested the accused and additional charges under section 64 (punishment for rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added, he added.

