Ballia (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A theft of Rs 21 lakh was reported from a Baroda UP Gramin Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said they received information about the incident in Sanvara village, Rasra area.

A police team reached the crime scene and preliminary investigations revealed no signs of forced into the bank, the officer said.

"The thief or thieves used the keys to enter and unlock the cash chest in a calm and methodical manner," he added.

He said according to the branch manager, the cash chest could only be opened using two separate keys. One key remains with the cashier and the other by the manager.

The SP said preliminary evidence points to possible internal involvement in the crime.

Three special teams have been formed, including officials led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (North), the Circle Officer of Rasra, and the surveillance team, to further investigate the matter.

