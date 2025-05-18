Ballia (UP), May 18 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons on Sunday after a photograph of Dr BR Ambedkar with objectionable remarks was found pasted on an electric pole Chitbadagaon area here on Sunday, police said.

Following the incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers reached the spot in Gurua village and expressed strong resentment. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the act.

Police personnel who arrived at the scene managed to pacify the protestors and assured them of appropriate action.

Based on a complaint filed by a local, Lalji, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals. The matter is under investigation, the police added.

