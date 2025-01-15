Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday visited night shelters and distributed blankets and food to the needy.

He also directed the authorities to ensure that every person staying outside should be provided shelter during the winter season. Sufficient number of beds and blankets in the shelters should be made available while maintaining cleanliness.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade: Which State’s Tableaux Won’t Feature in Parade on Kartavya Path and Why.

"If someone lacks access to food, arrangements should also be made to provide meals," he, according to an official statement issued here.

He conducted a surprise inspection of a night shelter. His convoy first stopped at Mill Colony, where the chief minister interacted with the people staying there and asked about their well-being.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

He then proceeded to the Laxman Mela Road.

The night shelters housed people from various districts across the state, some visiting Lucknow for medical treatment and others for personal work, the statement read.

The chief minister asked them if they were facing any difficulties at the shelters and the residents expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in place.

During his visits, he distributed blankets and food to the people at the night shelters and extended the same support to those outside the shelters as well. He assured everyone that the government remains committed to serving and supporting the underprivileged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)