Bareilly (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested the in-charge of a police outpost red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, an official said.

The complainant, Zeeshan Malik, told the police that a case was registered against his brothers and an uncle. Inspector Deep Chand, in charge of Bhudia Colony Police Outpost, had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for saving him from arrest and settling the case.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Chand had also threatened that if the amount was not paid, all the family members would be sent to jail, Malik alleged.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Chand in Devarnia Police Station, Inspector in-charge of the Anti-Corruption Organisation team Jitendra Singh said. After a preliminary investigation, the team sent the complainant with the money and caught the inspector red-handed.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

The accused inspector was arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)