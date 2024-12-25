Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) An MP-MLA court on Tuesday rejected anticipatory bail plea of former MP Kadir Rana and his brother-in-law Yusuf in a case related to alleged obstruction of duties of a GST team during a raid at a factory here.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyaya rejected the plea, saying that there is no ground for granting the anticipatory bail.

Also Read | TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Ticket Booking Commences: Online Tickets for Tirumala Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirupati Now Available for Devotees, Here's How To Book.

According to the prosecution, police had registered a case against about 300 people under various sections of BNS for allegedly vandalising a GST officer's car and obstructing official duties of a GST team during a raid at a factory here on December 5.

Four people, including two daughters of former MP Rana, were arrested in connection with the case.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of India's 1st Analog Space Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments.

"300 people were involved in the incident, with the situation escalating as a GST team, led by Deputy Director Sharea Gupta, arrived to inspect the Rana Steel Factory. The crowd reportedly began pelting stones at the officers' car, damaging the vehicle, and obstructing the GST team's duties," SP City Satyanarain Prajapati had earlier said.

Following this, the police reached the spot to restore order.

Four people, including Rana's daughters -- Sadia Rana and Sariya Rana -- and his nephew Saddam Rana were arrested from the spot, Prajapati had said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Criminal Law Amendment Act against 300 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)