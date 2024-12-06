Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A special POCSO court on Friday awarded 20-year jail sentence to a man convicted for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in 2022.

Government lawyer Vikrant Rathi said, "Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted Ahsan for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl and sentenced him to 20 years in jail, along with a penalty of Rs 20,000."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Government May Explore Alternative Mechanism to Revise Salaries, Say Employee Unions.

"The incident took place on August 27, 2022, at Chapar village. Ahsan, who was a neighbour of the victim, abducted the 14-year-old girl from her home and raped her," Rathi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)