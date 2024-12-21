Ballia (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A court in Ballia has sentenced a man to 25 years in jail in a three-year-old rape case of a 12-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday.

The court of Additional District Judge Pratham Kant, after hearing the arguments of all the parties on Friday, convicted the accused Arpit Patel and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, joint director in-charge of the prosecution department PN Swami told PTI.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 21, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The case refers to the rape of a girl from a village in Ballia district on March 13, 2021, Swami said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, Patel was charged for rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 21, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

After investigating the case, police filed a chargesheet against Patel in the court, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)