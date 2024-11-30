Saharanpur (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a girl 22 years ago, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Zuber, had been residing in Dehradun since 2002 under a fake identity -- Vijay Pundir. He also procured fake documents including mark sheets, and was working as an insurance agent.

On June 16, 2002, the victim's father filed a complaint at the Gagalherahi police station and accused Zuber of kidnapping his 17-year-old daughter, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The police registered a case and searched for him but he could not be traced. After 22 years, the police arrested Zuber alias Vijay Pundir (40) from Jhibharedi village in Dehradun.

Zuber is a native of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

