New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Websol Energy System Limited on Monday said the company will begin commercial production of PV cells in July 2025 at its expanded project in West Bengal.

In October, the company doubled the capacity of its 600 MW cell line at its Falta plant by investing Rs 220 crore.

This new line is expected to be installed and commissioned in the first quarter of 2025-26, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The company has placed a purchase order for equipment and has made advance payments for the said project...Accordingly, the commercial production is estimated to commence in July 2025," it added.

