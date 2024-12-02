Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 2 (PTI) A wild tusker created a stir when it strayed into the renowned Kukke Subrahmanya Temple premises, temple sources said on Monday.

According to temple sources, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the tusker wandered into the temple premises and its surroundings, creating panic among devotees.

Upon spotting the elephant, some devotees initially mistook it for the temple's resident elephant and attempted to offer prayers. However, temple staff quickly informed them that it was not the temple's elephant.

The staff immediately urged devotees to move to safety, resulting in a brief period of fear and anxiety at the temple.

The forest department, local police, and villagers swiftly responded to the situation. After a concerted effort, they successfully guided the wild elephant back into the forest.

Authorities have warned that the elephant may return and have advised temple staff and devotees to remain vigilant.

