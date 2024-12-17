New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday asked the AAP government to call a special session of the Delhi Assembly to table 14 pending CAG reports within two days, warning he will move the high court if it fails to do so.

Issuing the ultimatum, Gupta, the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, also said that the BJP would take to the streets if AAP kept on avoiding tabling the reports in the House.

No immediate reaction was available from AAP.

"The AAP government has been caught red-handed and stands exposed and these 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be the final nail in its coffin," Gupta hit out at the ruling party during a press conference.

He said that not presenting the CAG reports in the assembly was a grave crime and charged that the AAP government has "murdered" democratic traditions and the Constitution in broad daylight.

BJP legislators have already filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a direction to the Delhi government to table the reports in the assembly.

Delhi LG V K Saxena has also written to Chief Minister Atishi to call a special session of the Assembly to table the reports, allegedly pending for over one-and-a-half years.

"The BJP will approach the high court once again to seek appropriate directions to compel the government to present the reports if it does not do so within the next 48 hours," Gupta said.

He said BJP legislators over the past months raised the issue in the assembly multiple times, and met with the President of India, the speaker of the assembly and the chief secretary, but the government still refused to table the reports.

The reports include a performance audit of the Delhi government related to issues like liquor policy and air pollution among others.

