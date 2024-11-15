Faridabad, Nov 15 (PTI) A court here sentenced a youth to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2021, police said Friday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000, they said.

Public prosecutor advocate Ravinder Gupta said that on the basis of strong evidence and witnesses, the court had convicted the accused Kapil, a resident of Ballabgarh on Wednesday.

According to the police, an FIR was registered on June 8, 2021, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other relevant sections at the Women police station in Ballabhgarh.

The incident occurred on June 7, 2021. The girl's father had gone to fix some issue with the street light while she was sitting with her mother and neighbours, police said.

Kapil under the pretext of giving the girl a cake took her in his car and sexually assaulted her. When the girl returned home, she was bleeding and narrated the ordeal to her parents, police said.

They took her to a hospital for treatment and the matter was reported to the police.

"In this case, the police produced 33 witnesses. After hearing all the parties during the trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000", said advocate Gupta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)