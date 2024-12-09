Acclaimed Hollywood actress Laura Weissbecker originally from France, known for her captivating performances across the globe, is set to attend the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF) 2024. A versatile talent with an impressive body of work, Laura brings her global star power to one of India’s most prestigious cultural events. Laura’s career has transcended borders, having achieved notable success in China with her lead role opposite Jackie Chan in the blockbuster film Chinese Zodiac (CZ12), which garnered her the Best New Actress Award at the prestigious Huading Awards. Her stellar performances in French and other international cinema further cement her reputation as a global actress who bridges diverse cultures through storytelling. Ranbir Kapoor’s Regal Red Look and Olivia Wilde’s Ethereal White Gown Make the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 a Style Affair To Remember! (Watch Video).

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Khajuraho International Film Festival and to experience India’s rich cinematic heritage,” said Laura. “She is looking forward to join a beautiful celebration of art, culture and storytelling that transcends boundaries and will be showcasing her multi awards winning movie: Covid 19 Ground Zero” The Khajuraho International Film Festival 2024 promises a vibrant lineup of films, cultural exchanges and networking opportunities with some of the industry’s most influential talents. Laura’s presence at the festival highlights its growing prominence on the global stage, offering a platform to celebrate the convergence of diverse cinematic traditions.

The festival, held amidst the historic backdrop of Khajuraho, renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage temples, blends culture and creativity, creating an inspiring environment for artists and audiences alike. Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Emily Blunt Expresses Gratitude After Receiving the Red Sea Honouree Award (Watch Video).

Laura Weissbecker To Join Khajuraho Film Festival 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khajuraho International Film Festival 2024 (@khajurahofilmfest)

The Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF), organized by Prayaas Production in collaboration with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, is India’s first film festival hosted at a UNESCO World Heritage site. Set in the historic town of Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh’s top tourist destination, KIFF has become a landmark cultural event, attracting film enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the globe. Since its inception, KIFF has successfully celebrated nine editions, showcasing a rich blend of fan-favorite films, cinematic classics, and innovative new releases that provide audiences with an inspiring cinematic experience. This year’s milestone 10th edition anticipates a daily attendance of 8,000-10,000 people, culminating in an estimated 75,000 festival goers over the seven-day event. Aspiring filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts will also have the chance to participate in masterclasses and workshops, fostering learning and creativity against the unique backdrop of this historic temple town.