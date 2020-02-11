Lots of Learning, Take Away from 3-0 Series Defeat Against Kiwis: Shreyas Iyer

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): After losing the ODI series 3-0 against New Zealand, India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that lots of learning and take away from the series.He further thanked fans for the constant support. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Lots to learn and lots to take away from this series. We keep working hard. Thank you for the continued support."Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme played knocks of 80 and 58 respectively as New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the final ODI at the Bay Oval.The major take away for India in the series is that the side's search for number four batsman has finally ended with Iyer performing well at that spot. He scored a total of 217 runs including a century and two fifties while batting at number four.On the other hand, KL Rahul also performed well batting at number five. He accumulated 200 runs including a ton and a half-century.The middle-order batting was a concern for India and the team was struggling to find a performing pair for the number four and five batting position. But after the conclusion of the series, Rahul and Iyer are the front runners for the spots. India will next take on Kiwis in two-match Test series, starting from February 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)