Indore, January 15: A 20-year-old died after his throat was slit after getting entangled in a kite's string (Manjha) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Phooti Kothi Bridge under Dwarkapuri police station while he was riding a bike on Tuesday. The youth was identified as Himanshu Solanki, a resident of Manawar in Dhar district and he was studying as well as working here in Indore, the police added.

"An unfortunate incident occurred on Phuti Kothi Bridge under Dwarkapuri police station on Tuesday where a 20-year-old youth, Himanshu Solanki died after his throat was slit by a Manjha while he was riding a bike. On getting information, the police reached the spot and also recovered Manjha from the spot," said Shivendu Joshi ACP, Dwarkapuri Police Station. Prima facie, it can not be determined whether or not it was Chinese Manjha. The police are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, ACP Joshi said. Thane: Shaheen Falcon Injured Due to Kite String, Rescued.

"The family members claimed that it was a Chinese Manjha and it should be considered in their statements. After recording their statements, we are going to register a case against an unknown person into the matter and investigate the matter further," the officer said. The State Police have been engaged in cracking down on the illegal sale of Chinese kite strings for the last 15 days within their police station limits and action was taken in Dwarkapuri police station as well, he added. Maharashtra: 2 Die After Nylon Kite String Slits Their Throat in Separate Incidents in Nashik and Akola on Makar Sankranti.

Additionally, Solanki's friend Vinod Sanwaria, who was riding pillion on the bike said that they were going to get a gas cylinder when on the way at Phooti Kothi Bridge, Chinese Manjha got entangled in Solanki's neck, they fell from the bike and Solanki's throat was cut by the Manjha. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but could not be saved. Solanki was a second year BA student.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)