Mumbai, May 28: Actor Dino Morea was once again summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police for questioning regarding his involvement in the ongoing Mithi River desilting scam. Morea was earlier questioned on May 27 for over seven hours as officials continue to investigate the alleged irregularities surrounding contracts in Mithi River desilting case. Dino Morea, along with his brother Santino, had been questioned by the EOW in connection with alleged fraudulent activities surrounding contracts for the desilting project. Mithi River Desilting Scam: Mumbai Police Question Actor Dino Morea in INR 65 Crore Corruption Case.

On May 27, both Maurya and his brother were questioned at length, after which they left the EOW office after around seven hours. Earlier this month, the EOW arrested two alleged middlemen, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, in connection with the scam. Both individuals have been produced in court and are currently in judicial custody. The two were among 13 people booked by EOW of Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fraud. There are allegations that the accused charged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inflated amounts for dredging and other equipment. Dino Morea Questioned by Mumbai Police in Mithi River Desilting Case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Morea will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6 later this year.

