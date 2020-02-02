Odisha Govt to Formulate New Policy for Minor Minerals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Odisha government has initiated the steps to formulate a progressive policy to ensure a sustainable and more disciplined supply of minor minerals for public, private and industrial use.For a detailed discussion in the matter, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday.Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Tripathy said, "In the state, a separate directorate has been setup for the regulation of minor minerals like sand and murram. Presently, these sources are being managed and monitored by the respective tehsildars under the direct supervision of district administration.""We had sent four teams to Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Karnataka to study the practices adopted in those states. These teams have presented their reports today. These will be further analysed and customised in Odisha's context. These inputs will be helpful in the formulation of a more dynamic and need based-policy," he added.According to the Chief Secretary, the teams have collected detailed practices about demand and supply management, auction process excavation, supply chain and price capping prevalent in those states. These will be scrutinised in the perspective of minor minerals available in Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)