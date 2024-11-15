Lahore, November 15: Pakistan's Punjab government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions, ARY News reported on Friday. The lockdown will be fully enforced in Lahore and Multan from coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the smog situation will be monitored on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The lockdown may be imposed earlier if the air quality worsens, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News, Pakistan's Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19. She announced a complete ban on construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting from November 16 for one week. She stated that long-term strategies to address pollution, including regulating motorcycle and rickshaw emissions, will be introduced after consideration. Toxic Smog Engulfs Northern India, Pakistan.

She said that inspections at petrol pumps will be conducted to ensure the quality of oil; non-compliance could result in pump closures, she said. She further remarked that air pollution is a national issue, noting that previously, people would travel to mountainous areas for better air quality, but even these places, such as Murree, are now facing environmental challenges. The government is already taking action against encroachments in Murree, despite facing backlash.

The Punjab government declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan as the ongoing smog crisis severely impacts the health and well-being of millions in the region, The News International reported. For several days, Lahore, a metropolis with a population of 14 million, has been engulfed in smog--a combination of fog and pollutants resulting from low-quality diesel emissions, smoke from seasonal crop burning, and cold weather. Meanwhile, Multan remains the most polluted city in the country in terms of air quality, according to The News International. Pakistan Air Pollution: Lahore Imposes Temporary Ban on Outdoor Activities To Address Increasing Threat of Smog.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, announced an extension of school closure orders in areas affected by smog across the province

