Greater Noida, Jan 22: The 4th National Pickleball tournament will be held at the Bennett University here from January 23-26. The highly anticipated event, a PWR700 tournament, will bring together players from across the country. The tournament being held under the aegis of Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) will feature a wide range of categories, including team and individual events for boys, girls, pro players, and age groups of 35+, 50+, and 60+ for both men and women.

Players will compete across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles formats, ensuring an exciting and inclusive experience for participants and spectators alike. Vineet Jain, Chancellor of Bennett University and Managing Director of The Times Group, said: "We are delighted to host the 4th IPA Nationals at Bennett University. This event aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering excellence in both sports and education. "Pickleball is the world's fastest growing sport and has immense potential for India to pivot to global levels very quickly. We are happy to support the Indian Pickleball Association in its mission to develop and promote pickleball nationwide."

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the IPA, said: “The 4th IPA Nationals represent the pinnacle of competitive pickleball in India. With nearly 20 states and Union Territories participating, this event showcases the rapid growth and popularity of pickleball across the country."

