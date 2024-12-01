New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced a list of nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 on Sunday, where the notable names were Argentina skipper Lionel Messi in the Men's category and Spanish footballer Aitana Bonmati in the Women's category.

Now in its ninth edition, the awards honour the finest players, coaches, and teams in women's and men's football at both club and national team levels.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Fans can cast their votes in various categories on FIFA.com until Tuesday, 10 December.

The nominees for all categories were announced on November 28, with the ceremony set for January 2025.

Also Read | PV Sindhu Wins Syed Modi International 2024, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Bag Women’s Double Gold.

Here is the full list of nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024, which are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees

The Best FIFA Men's Coach nominees

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper nominees:

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper nominees:

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)