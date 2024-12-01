Liverpool will be back in action in the Premier League 2024-25 in a very crucial clash against Manchester City. Liverpool are coming out of a big victory against Real Madrid and are currently at the top of the Premier League 2024-25 table with 31 points from 12 games. Since Arne Slot has joined the Reds replacing departing Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool has been up and running with consistency which they showed in the last match against Los Blancos. Mohammad Salah is in a great run of form and supported by the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac-Allister, Slot has created a robust system that churns out victories. Despite the opponent being Manchester City, Liverpool will start the tie being favourites at their home. Rodri Targets Manchester City Return Before Season's End After ACL Injury.

Things have not been so good for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. In their last UCL encounter against Feyenoord, they have miraculously dropped points despite being in 3-0 lead in the game at one point of time. That comes behind after Pep losing five games in a row for the first time in his career. The entire team is struggling for form and somehow things are not finding their place. In a shocking statement Guardiola even said that he wants to hurt himself with frustration in the press conference following the Feyenoord game. Facing title contenders Liverpool away from home at this point of their form is going to be challenging task for Pep and his men.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Man City will host Liverpool in what could be a title-deciding encounter in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, December 1. The Liverpool vs Manchester City match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and it starts at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Liverpool vs Manchester City viewing options below. Sporting CP Honours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveiling Special Third Kit, Clicks Photos With Cristiano Jr.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Manchester City live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select HD and SD channels. For Liverpool vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. A tough game for Manchester City and Liverpool are likely to come out as the winners here.

