London [UK], January 9 (ANI): Graham Potter has been named Julen Lopetegui's successor as West Ham United's head coach on Thursday.

The 49-year-old has taken over Lopetegui, who was sacked on Wednesday after leading the club to just six wins in 20 Premier League games, leaving West Ham United in the 14th spot in the league standings.

Also Read | This ‘Edgy’ Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Joke Is Going Viral, and Only a True ICT Fan Can Get It!.

Potter has been out of the managerial role since leaving West Ham's local rival Chelsea in 2023. He holds experience in managing clubs, including Brighton, Swansea and Swedish side Ostersunds.

According to Sky Sports, Lopetegui oversaw West Ham's training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The sources close to Lopetegui understand the Spaniard was frustrated and surprised over the club's decision.

Also Read | Martin Guptill Laments End of International Career Following Retirement From New Zealand Cricket, Says 'I Had a Lot More To Give'.

West Ham also held talks with Paulo Fonseca, who left Serie A side AC Milan last month, and Christophe Galtier, who is managing Qatar side Al Duhail. However, the club opted for Potter after holding further positive talks on Tuesday.

"I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham," Potter said in a statement released by the club.

"My conversations with the chairman and the board have been very positive and constructive, we share the same values of hard work and high energy to create the solid foundations that can produce success, and we are on the same wavelength in terms of what is needed in the short term and then how we want to move the club forward in the medium to long term," he added.

Potter will be joined at the Hammers by Bruno (assistant coach), Billy Reid (first-team coach) and Narcia Pelach (first-team coach). Notably, goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero will stay on in his role.

"West Ham United is a huge Club, at the heart of London, with a tremendous fanbase and great support all around the world. I saw the scenes that followed their Europa Conference League victory in 2023, and it was clear that this is a Club with everything in place to become consistently successful, both on and off the pitch," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)