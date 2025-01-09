Star Indian batter Virat Kohli had a forgettable run in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Barring one century in Perth, the 36-year-old struggled to score against the mighty Australian pacers Down Under. India’s Tour of Australia, which consisted of five Test matches, was not only bad in terms of the lack of runs but also the way Virat Kohli was dismissed by the opposition bowlers. In his nine innings, Virat got out eight times, edging the delivery outside off-stump. Australia completely exploited “King” Kohli’s weakness outside the off-stump. The similar fashion in which Kohli got out sparked memefest among the Indian Cricket Team (ICT) fans. Days after Australia’s 3-1 victory over India in the BGT, the jokes on Virat Kohli’s poor batting performance continue. One of the latest jokes doing the rounds involves his wife, and it’s quite punny! Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Meme Template: ICT Fans Share Funny Memes Trolling Kohli With This Viral On-Field Moment, Enjoy Instagram Reels!

“Aji Sunte Ho” is a commonly used Hindi phrase in Hindi by a wife to call or address her husband in a typical Indian household. “Aji” means a respectful and lovable way to call one’s spouse, mostly by women. Now ICT fans poked a little fun at Virat’s current form to come up with their pun-filled version, “Aji Sunte Ho,” which is “Edgy, Sunte Ho.” Yes, so as per fans, this is what Anushka would call her husband! The social media websites, be it X (formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram, this “edgy” joke is doing the rounds.

How does Anushka call Virat? *"Edgy", sunte ho? — varun mundra (@varunpgd) January 7, 2025

What does Anushka call Virat? "Edgy", sunte ho? — ♚ Swami Says ♚ 🇮🇳 (@Swamii_says) January 8, 2025

How does Anushka call Virat? Edgy, सुनते हो? 😂😂 — Savage SiyaRam (@SavageSiyaram) January 8, 2025

Anushka Virat conversation at home pic.twitter.com/SHa7uurVGT — Shankara 🇮🇳 Yogi ki Sena! 🇮🇱 (@Sshankara) January 8, 2025

How does Anushka call out to Virat? Edgy, sunte ho!! 😂😂😂 — Guru Samy (@WellSaidGuru) January 8, 2025

Earlier, Anushka Sharma's reaction from the Test series had gone viral. The 36-year-old appeared completely unimpressed seeing Kohli's poor dismissal during the match. Her expressions had gone viral on X with many Indian cricket fans relating their heartbreaks to hers at the fall of Kohli's precious wicket!

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli got out in the same way. 😭 #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 Stupid Stupid Stupid pic.twitter.com/BOYlfzUPNL — PyareGhatak (@PyareGhatak) January 4, 2025

Anushka Sharma reaction after Virat Kohli got out in the same way. 😭😭#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/WZFkEcuVb9 — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) January 3, 2025

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, a big name in the Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, are one of the most prolific couples in the country. They, along with their two children - daughter Vamika and son Akaay, make for an adorable family. Virat and Anushka are lovingly called Virushka by their die-hard fans, who keep up with their favourite couple’s latest updates.

