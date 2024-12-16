Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 16 (ANI): Argentina's right-arm seamer Hernan Fennell joined an elite group of just six players after claiming a double hat-trick during his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Americas Qualifier match against the Cayman Islands in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Fennell took four wickets in four consecutive deliveries during the final over of the Cayman Islands' innings, becoming only the sixth player to achieve this remarkable feat in men's T20I cricket.

The 36-year-old joins Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher, West Indies veteran Jason Holder, and Waseem Yaqoob of Lesotho in the exclusive list of bowlers with a T20I double hat-trick.

Fennell dismissed Troy Taylor with the third delivery of his fourth over and trapped Alistair Ifill lbw with the very next ball, reducing the Cayman Islands to 116/8 in the final over. He then removed Ronald Ebanks and Alessandro Morris with the last two deliveries of the innings to complete four wickets in four consecutive balls, finishing with impressive figures of 5/14.

Fennell also became just the sixth player in men's T20I history to take multiple hat-tricks. The Argentina veteran had previously achieved the feat against Panama in Antigua in 2021 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier.

Malta's Waseem Abbas, Australia's Pat Cummins, Serbia's Mark Pavlovic, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Sri Lanka's Malinga, and now Fennell are the only players with more than one men's T20I hat-trick.

Despite Fennell's heroics, Argentina fell short in their chase, bowled out for just 94 in response to the Cayman Islands' total of 116. (ANI)

