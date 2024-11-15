Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi-based golfer Arjun Prasad maintained his lead for the third successive day, carding a four-under 66 in the third round of the Jaipur Open 2024 here on Friday.

The 25-year-old Arjun (62-64-66), leading overnight by three shots, took his total to 18-under 192 on Friday and continued to dominate at the top, leading by a shot.

Meanwhile, two-time international winner Rashid Khan (64-68-61) of Delhi, tied 12th and six shots behind the lead overnight, bounced back with a phenomenal nine-under 61, progressing to second place at 17-under 193.

Two other Delhi-based golfers, Sachin Baisoya (64) and Kshitij Naveed Kaul (65) were tied for third place at 16-under 194.

Prakhar Asawa (70) of Jaipur, the only local golfer to make the cut, ended the penultimate round tied 38th at three-under 207.

Prasad converted a couple of putts from a range of 10 to 15 feet, scoring early birdies on the second and fifth holes.

He further went on to two more birdies on the front nine, courtesy of some brilliant wedge shots, one of which landed a foot from the pin.

However, Prasad had to slow down following two missed putts from short-range, leading to bogeys on the ninth and 13th, and managing a birdie on that stretch on the 12th.

Nevertheless, he bounced back with an unforgettable tee shot and second shot for birdie on the 17th, retaining the sole lead.

