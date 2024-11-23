New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday bettered his own national record in 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minute 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA.

He had won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, November 22: CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline as 'Wiseman' Returns, Cody Rhodes Confronts Kevin Owens; Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Singh currently holds both the 5000m and 10000m national records. In September also, he had bettered his own 5000m national record with a time of 13:11.82s at the Japan athletics meet.

He had, however, failed to make it to the Paris Olympics for which the qualification time was 27:00.00s.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)