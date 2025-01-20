Sydney [Australia], January 20 (ANI): Australia captain Alyssa Healy's availability in the rest of the Women's Ashes 2025 is in doubt after the 34-year-old developed "mid-foot soreness", as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Healy had to miss the first T20I match of the series against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground after growing a foot soreness. Earlier during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the Aussie skipper sustained an injury on the same place.

In a statement, Cricket Australia stated that Healy is being managed in a boot and will not be available for today's game.

"Alyssa has developed mid-foot soreness on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury following the ODI series. She is currently being managed in a boot and will not be available for this evening's game," Cricket Australia's statement was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

It added that the medical team is consulting with specialists to make an appropriate management plan for Healy.

"Cricket Australia's medical team is consulting with specialists to develop an appropriate management plan over the coming days. Her availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed as more information becomes available," it added.

The Aussie captain injured her right foot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in October last year, followed by a knee injury during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

As a result, she missed the ODI series against India at home and was restricted to playing only as a batter during the New Zealand tour.

Meanwhile, Australia has won the ODI series 3-0. With three T20Is and a one-off Test left, Australia is one win away from retaining the Ashes. The hosts have taken a 6-0 points lead over England in the series. England will need to win all three T20Is and then the series-concluding Test match to end their 11-year Ashes drought. (ANI)

