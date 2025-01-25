Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Bengaluru Jawans secured a commanding 5-0 win over Chennai Super Champs in their World Pickleball League (WPBL) opener at CCI-Brabourne Stadium here.

Despite the scoreline, Chennai showed fightback, pushing Bengaluru in key moments and thrilling the crowd with flashes of brilliance.

Jack Foster's narrow 15-14 win over Edward Perez set the tone, followed by a dominant 15-6 women's doubles victory for Bengaluru.

The Jardim brothers edged Chennai 12-9 in men's doubles, while Katerina Stewart and the mixed doubles pair of Foster and Huynh-McClain sealed the clean sweep here on Friday.

Chennai will look to regroup and come back stronger in their next match.

