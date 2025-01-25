Out! West Indies in complete ruins as Noman Ali completes his hat-trick. Dismisses Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair in the same over in consecutive deliveries as he becomes the first Pakistani cricketer to achieve the feat. Kevin Sinclair c Babar Azam b Noman Ali 0(1), Tevin Imlach lbw b Noman Ali 0(1) and Justin Greaves c Babar Azam b Noman Ali 1(3).
Out! West Indies in deeper trouble here. Alick Athanaze departs for a duck and the credits go to Sajid Khan once again. Sajid brings out his arm ball and Athanaze gets struck in the middle while attempting a reverse sweep. West Indies need a really good performance from here on to survive. Athanaze lbw b Sajid Khan 0(3).
Out! Captain Kraigg Braithwaite falls this time and West Indies' struggles continue. This time it was Noman Ali and not Sajid Khan. A slider from a length that beats Brathwaite on the inside edge and strikes his pads. Even a DRS wasn't good enough to overturn his LBW decision. Brathwaite lbw b Noman Ali 9(19).
Out! Visitors in early trouble here and Sajid Khan gets his first. Clever from the bowler to slow it down and shorten the length slightly. Amir Jangoo caught in indecision and gets struck in the front pad. Amir Jangoo takes a review but to no avail! Jangoo lbw b Sajid Khan 0(4).
Out! Wicket in his first over of International cricket. Dream start from Kashif Ali. On a length with a wobble seam and gets just a tinge of away movement off the deck. Enough to get a faint edge from Mikyle Louis' bat on the way to gloves of keeper Mohammad Rizwan. Early breakthrough from Pakistan here. Mikyle Louis c Rizwan b Kashif Ali 4(10).
There is no surprise in Pakistan's strategy as they have straightaway went to Sajid Khan to open the bowling for them. This indicates that they know the pitch will turn and there is no point giving the new ball to seamers.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Toss Update: West Indies have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 at Multan. Stay tuned for toss update, playing XI and live score updates.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan is currently playing West Indies in a two-match Test series in Multan. They have already won the first Test match and are leading 1-0 in the series. Pakistan have made a comeback in terms of their Test match form as they have won the last series at home against England. They have cracked the formula of winning at home as they have specially tried to make their pitches suit spin more and unleashed their spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali on them, who have provided them with decent results. They have tried the formula in the first Test match at Multan too and they have been able to comfortably secure a victory there too. It is very much likely that Pakistan captain Shan Masood will rely on his spinners once again for a victory in the second Test. Mohammad Rizwan Bats Left-Handed Against Spin in Training Session Ahead of PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 in Multan (Watch Video).
West Indies, meanwhile, have produced a dismal batting performance in both innings of the Test match last time in Multan. In the first innings, most of the runs came from the lower order and tailenders and in the second innings, Alick Athanaze ended up being the lone warrior. The likes of Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge will have to contribute with the bat as well if West Indies want to have any chance at winning here. Pakistan were not great with the bat in the first Test, so if West Indies can score some runs here, there is very high chance of them to put the hosts under pressure. Pakistan have already announced their playing XI. With fast bowler Khurram Shehzad missing out, Kashif Ali is all set to make debut in his place.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.