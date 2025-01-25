Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Pakistan is currently playing West Indies in a two-match Test series in Multan. They have already won the first Test match and are leading 1-0 in the series. Pakistan have made a comeback in terms of their Test match form as they have won the last series at home against England. They have cracked the formula of winning at home as they have specially tried to make their pitches suit spin more and unleashed their spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali on them, who have provided them with decent results. They have tried the formula in the first Test match at Multan too and they have been able to comfortably secure a victory there too. It is very much likely that Pakistan captain Shan Masood will rely on his spinners once again for a victory in the second Test. Mohammad Rizwan Bats Left-Handed Against Spin in Training Session Ahead of PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 in Multan (Watch Video).

West Indies, meanwhile, have produced a dismal batting performance in both innings of the Test match last time in Multan. In the first innings, most of the runs came from the lower order and tailenders and in the second innings, Alick Athanaze ended up being the lone warrior. The likes of Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge will have to contribute with the bat as well if West Indies want to have any chance at winning here. Pakistan were not great with the bat in the first Test, so if West Indies can score some runs here, there is very high chance of them to put the hosts under pressure. Pakistan have already announced their playing XI. With fast bowler Khurram Shehzad missing out, Kashif Ali is all set to make debut in his place.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales, Joshua Da Silva, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.