Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia are among the marquee players to feature in the Shani's Trophy to be held here next month.

Tamil Nadu batter B Sai Sudarshan and India player Jayant Yadav will also be taking part in the competition, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

The tournament, which will be organised by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), Cricket Association of Lucknow and Divya Future Sports, will have a mix of former cricketers, current Ranji Trophy players and other state-level cricketers.

The Shani's Trophy will feature 10 teams competing in a 25-overs per side format with two matches played everyday. One game will be scheduled for morning while the other will be for afternoon or evening.

Former India player and selector Chetan Sharma has been named the brand ambassador of the tournament.

The UPCA and Cricket Association of Lucknow have given their approval for organising the event in a letter of intimation.

