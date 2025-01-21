Rishabh Pant joined the Delhi cricket team for their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is among the several other national cricket team stars who will be in action when the latest round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 starts on January 23. Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini took to Instagram to share a picture while posing alongside Rishabh Pant who was in the Delhi training kit. Rishabh Pant earlier, was announced as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2025 after the franchise acquired him for a record-breaking sum of Rs 27 crore. List of India National Cricket Team Players To Take Part in Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Who Will Play in Upcoming Matches of Domestic Tournament After Featuring in BGT.

Rishabh Pant Joins Delhi Team for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match vs Saurashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navdeep Saini (@navdeep_saini10_official)

