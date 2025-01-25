Panaji (Goa) [India], January 24 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) will play Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

FC Goa currently sit second on the table with 30 points from 16 matches, while Chennaiyin FC are 10th with 18 points from 17 games. The Gaurs have won thrice in their last five games and are seven points behind the top-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (37), who have played an additional game (17) too. The Manolo Marquez-coached team will be buoyed with Jamshedpur FC losing to Hyderabad FC on Thursday, since it eases pressure on them at the second spot, as a win would have propelled the Red Miners (28) to displace FC Goa in their position for now.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Women Kabaddi Players Assaulted During Inter-University Tournament in Punjab, TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Assures Athletes’ Safety, Says ‘Everything is Under Control’ (Watch Videos).

For Chennaiyin FC, the equation is fairly straightforward. The Marina Machans (CFC) are trailing the sixth-placed Odisha FC (24) by seven points, having played the same number of games as them. Form hasn't really been on their side off late, losing twice and drawing thrice in their previous five encounters. In fact, their last three matches have produced consecutive draws, and Owen Coyle will be hoping to overturn this streak in order to get more points under their belt. They can ill afford to succumb to defeats anymore since the competition is intensifying at the middle of the table.

FC Goa will look to ride on Brison Fernandes' purple patch upfront, as with six strikes he is the only Indian alongside Sunil Chhetri (11) in the list of top-10 goal-scorers so far this season. Overall, the Gaurs have struck the back of the net 30 times, powered by Armando Sadiku (9), Borja Herrera (4), amongst others.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I 2025 vs England: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs ENG Match in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC have scored 23 times, with Wilmar Jordan Gil (8) embracing the major chunk of the responsibilities in the frontline. The Gaurs (20), however, have been relatively more disciplined defensively, as compared to Chennaiyin FC (27), and FC Goa have conceded just twice in their last three matches. Can the Marina Machans breach their defence tomorrow?

The Gaurs (FCG) have been unbeaten in their last four meetings with Chennaiyin FC (W3 D1). Avoiding defeat in this match would mark their longest unbeaten run against the Marina Machans in ISL history. They have also scored in each of their last 16 games, levelling their longest scoring streak in the competition. A goal in this match would make it a record-breaking 17 consecutive matches with a strike, displaying the cohesion with which their frontline has been operating.

FC Goa have spent the highest percentage of time leading games this season (45.6%). However, they will want to address their tendency to drop points from winning positions, having squandered 13 points so far. The Gaurs will adopt a more diligent defensive framework in the closing stages of the game to ensure they sustain pressure up top to the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

As aforementioned, the Marina Machans have been on a run of three consecutive draws, comprising a goalless encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last outing. If they secure another draw, it will equal their longest streak of consecutive draws in ISL history (four games in 2014). The team will have to break out of this situation to maximise their point-winning capacity and begin moving upwards in the points table.

Chennaiyin FC's performance at the back improved in their last match with a clean sheet, ending a four-game run without one. However, they have not managed consecutive shutouts since 2018, a feat they will want to repeat to improve their chances of getting a positive outcome in this clash.

In 27 matches between the two teams, FC Goa have the edge with 15 wins compared to Chennaiyin FC's nine, while three games have ended in draws.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez admitted that it is going to be a tough contest against the Chennaiyin FC, who he believes are a strong team.

"Chennaiyin FC played well against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. They are a strong team and it will be a difficult game for both teams. It's very difficult to win games in the middle of the competition," Marquez said, according to a release from ISL.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle is confident that his team can get a sequence of positive results under their belt once they get on a winning momentum.

"We are focused on what we want out of this game. You rarely change the defenders but we have had to do it for a long time. We have shown before as a club what we are capable of once we get on a winning run," Coyle said.

FC Goa's Brison Fernandes has scored five goals and registered one assist in his last five games. The 23-year-old has completed 10 successful dribbles, made 18 key passes, produced 19 goal-scoring chances, along with seven interceptions and clearances each in ISL 2024-25 to deliver well-rounded returns across different metrics.

Chennaiyin FC's Connor Shields has made 72 successful crosses already this season, which is the most by any player in a single season of the competition. He has registered eight assists this season and scored once, delivering 54 key passes.

FC Goa's Sandesh Jhingan is one away from completing 150 ISL appearances. Jhingan has played 10 matches this season, completing 30 passes per game at 83% accuracy, in addition to winning six tackles, 31 duels, rounding off 12 blocks and 16 recoveries too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)