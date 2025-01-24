India Likely XI for 2nd T20I vs Chennai: After a resounding victory in Kolkata, India will look to continue their dominance over England when these two teams clash in the second T20I of the series. Suryakumar Yadav and his men were thoroughly dominant in Kolkata, first with the ball and then with the bat. Opting to bowl first, the Indian bowlers justified the captain's decision as they picked up early wickets and did not allow England batters to settle down at all with Jos Buttler being the exception. The England captain showcased caution mixed with aggression and held one end strongly scoring 68 runs off 44 deliveries but their total of 133 was chased down with 43 balls to spare by India, powered by Abhishek Sharma's 79 off 34 deliveries and cameos from Sanju Samson (26) and Tilak Varma (19). For India, Varun Chakaravarthy was the star bowler, taking three wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took two each. England Team News for IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025: Pacer Brydon Carse Comes In For Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith Named in 12-Man Squad.

Ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, England announced one change to their playing XI, that being Brydon Carse in place of Gus Atkinson. India are however, expected to play the same playing XI but there might be a question mark over Abhishek Sharma's participation. The left-hander sustained an ankle injury and had to be treated by the team physiotherapist. Abhishek Sharma Suffers Ankle Injury Scare During Training Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025.

Top-Order: India are unlikely to tinker with the Abhishek Sharma-Sanju Samson partnership until and unless the former is ruled out due to injury. If Abhishek Sharma doesn't make it, Tilak Varma will be elevated to open alongside Sanju Samson with Washington Sundar or Dhruv Jurel being included in the middle-order. Abhishek Sharma showed that he was in terrific form and will want to continue where he left of in Kolkata. Sanju Samson did play some good shots but will want to make it big. Suryakumar Yadav, who batted at three, is expected to come in at that position and he will aim at getting off the mark, after managing a duck at the Eden Gardens.

Middle-Order: Tilak Varma at four, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy will form the middle-order for Team India. All four of these batters are capable of hitting the big shots and can also play defensively in a scenario when quick wickets are lost. Only Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma had a hit in the IND vs ENG 1st T20I and the others will look to make the most if the opportunity arises in Chennai. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Chennai.

All-Rounders: Just like the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, India are all set to have three all-rounders in the playing XI-Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel. The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is traditionally slow and it will be interesting how these all-rounders are used with the ball, especially in the middle-overs.

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack again for India with Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi by his side. Varun Chakaravarthy's performance will have a say on the outcome of this match. Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel, both of whom impressed in Kolkata, will also look to slow down the scoring rate. Arshdeep Singh once again is set to feature as the sole frontline pacer in the India playing XI for 2nd T20I vs England with Hardik Pandya chipping in alongside him with the new ball for one or two overs in the powerplay. Depending how the track pitch plays, India also can use Nitish Kumar Reddy as a bowling option after the Hyderabad all-rounder did not get to bowl in the IND vs ENG series opener.

India's Likely XI for 2nd T20I 2025 vs England

Sanju Samson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

