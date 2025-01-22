Ranchi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi SG Pipers suffered another agonising defeat, losing 1-2 to JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a men's Hockey India League match here on Wednesday.

Soorma struck one goal each in the first and second quarters through Harjeet Singh (9th) and India international Gurjant Singh (17th) through field efforts to secure the win.

Delhi SG Pipers pulled off a goal through Corey Weyer from a field strike in the 59th minute but it was too little too late for them.

As has been the case in almost all their matches so far, Delhi SG Pipers were unable to utilise their chances despite enjoying the better share of ball possession. They had themselves to blame as they suffered another defeat.

The Pipers didn't have the best of starts to the match as Soorma created more scoring opportunities than their opponents. It resulted in Harjeet scoring from a brilliant strike from top of the circle to hand the Soormas the lead in the ninth minute.

A defensive lapse from Delhi SG Piper allowed Gurjant enough space to double Soorma's lead with a slap hit from the right corner in the 17th minute.

Trailing by two goals, Delhi SG Pipers pressed for goals and the fourth and final quarter totally belonged to them. They managed to get one goal, albeit to no effect on the final result.

Just a minute from the final hooter, Corey Weyer reduced the margin with a field goal from a goal-mouth melee.

In terms of circle entries, Delhi SG Pipers were by far the better side as they made 32 circle entries as against their opponent's 19 but what mattered in the end was utilising the chances.

All in all, it was a slugfest between the two teams' strikeforce where the Soormas came out triumphant in the end.

Delhi SG Pipers will next play Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 27 in Rourkela in their final match.

