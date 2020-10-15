Odense [Denmark], October 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday progressed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open.

Srikanth defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in two straight sets 21-15, 21-14 to wrap the match that lasted for 33 minutes.

The Indian shuttler will next lock horns with the winner of the other second-round match between Ireland's Nhat Nguyen and Taiwan's Tien Chen Chou.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Indian Lakshya Sen reached the second round of the tournament with a straight-game win over Christo Popov. He will face Danish badminton player Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his second-round match later in the day. (ANI)

