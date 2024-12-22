Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 22 (ANI): East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon delighted following his team's victory over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) has however admitted that his side should have capitalized on their opportunities to score more goals.

The Red & Gold Brigade secured a crucial three points at home on Saturday, thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos' second-half strike. East Bengal FC not only limited Jamshedpur FC to just two shots on target but consistently troubled the visitors' defence throughout the match. Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes stood out, making five key saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead.

"It's what we were targeting for a long time, trying to make our home games difficult for our rivals. Today the reality is that the game was really, really tough. There were a lot of openings, end-to-end. I said yesterday (on Friday) that the team that will score the first goal will be the team that has more chances to win the game and that is exactly what happened," Bruzon said in the post-match press conference.

"We created a lot of chances. I believe we should have scored more goals. We needed a bit of coolness and calmness. We should have made better decisions in the opponents box and also during finishing moments. The good thing is that we won the game and the other thing is that there are still many areas of improvement," the Spaniard added.

Anwar Ali once again impressed in his adapted midfield role, providing defensive stability and breaking up play effectively. He nearly got on the scoresheet himself, hitting the crossbar, and played a pivotal role in East Bengal FC's victory.

"Anwar is a top player, top guy, top person. He is a team man. He never usually complains.. It's true that in the position that he plays, he shows he is the best player in that area. So we should be happy and very proud to have such a player in our club," Bruzon stated.

Cleiton Silva partnered with Dimitrios Diamantakos in attack, taking on a deeper role. The Brazilian's movement and precise deliveries caused problems for Jamshedpur FC's defence. He also contributed to Diamantakos' goal and looked sharp throughout the match.

"What we changed is what he has to do in the game. Cleiton used to be a number nine. But in our team we tried to play with two number nines. What we want is that they dont play in the same line and one comes close to the midfielders and the other one stretches the opponent team. Cleiton, in the last two games, is understanding very well his role. And he's coming out with more confidence. He is a leader on the pitch. Clieton is already giving us good performances and we want to see the best version of Cleiton. I believe that slowly he is getting to that point," Bruzon said. (ANI)

