Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Former cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrated his birthday at a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district with its staff and his family members.

A viral video shows an emotional Kambli thanking the hospital staff and his fans for their love and support.

Also Read | Indian Women Create History at Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Commanding Victory over Rivals Nepal to Secure Coveted Trophy.

He was admitted to the private hospital for a routine health check-up.

Kambli cut the cake marking his 53th birthday on the occasion. He was presented with bouquets in the presence of the hospital staff. His wife and children also joined the celebration.

Also Read | IND 54-36 NEP | India vs Nepal Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Live Score Updates: Pratik Waikar and Co Clinch First-Ever WC Title With Impressive Victory.

Kambli was initially admitted to the Aakriti Hospital on December 23. During his recovery, Kambli showcased his positive spirit by dancing to the song "Chak De India".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)