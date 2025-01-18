Generational talent to unfulfilled potential. These two words might accurately sum up Vinod Kambli's career. Born on January 18, 1972 in Maharashtra, he was once hailed as a prodigious talent due to his sensational start in international cricket. But the former Indian cricketer's career in international cricket unfortunately did not last for a very long time. He was once compared with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, his childhood friend and seemed destined to make it big in his career. Ardent cricket fans would remember the historic 664-run partnership that he and Sachin Tendulkar had in the Harris Shield trophy when the two were just teenagers. Vinod Kambli Reflects Back On His Playing Days For Team India at Wankhede Stadium After Being Felicitated By MCA, Says '200 Idhar Kiya...' (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli made his debut for India in the year 1991, two years after his friend Sachin Tendulkar. His Test debut came in 1993 and he registered two double centuries in his first seven matches in the longest format of the game, hitting them in consecutive matches. He had scored a whopping 793 runs in seven Tests and it seemed that the career graph was only going to get higher from here. Unfortunately, he played just 17 Tests, where he scored 1084 runs. He featured in 104 ODIs for India including the 1996 World Cup and finished his career with 2477 runs in the 50-over format. On his 53rd birthday, let us take a look at some of the records that he still holds. Vinod Kambli Receives a Kiss from Sanjay Manjrekar, Interacts With Wasim Jaffer at MCA's Felicitation Ceremony As Part of Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations (Watch Video).

List of Records Held by Vinod Kambli:

#Vinod Kambli still holds the record of being the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in Test cricket, when he had achieved that feat in 14 innings

#At the age of 21 years and 32 days, Vinod Kambli had become the youngest Indian to score a double century in Test cricket, achieving the feat against England in 1993

#Vinod Kambli held the record for being the fastest Asian to score 1000 Test runs but that was broken by Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis in 2024

#Vinod Kambli's batting average in Test cricket (54.20) remains the best by an Indian, even though he played just 17 Tests. Sachin Tendulkar's average in Tests is 53.78

In an interview, the former Indian cricketer revealed that he suffered from two heart attacks in the year 2013. Not very long ago was Vinod Kambli seen struggling to walk and just recently, he had been admitted to a hospital in Thane where he was undergoing treatment for several health issues, the likes of which include brain clots and urinary infection. On January 14, the former Indian cricketer, discharged after treatment, was seen attending a felicitation ceremony where he was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

